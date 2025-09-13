Senate panel approves reforms in family laws

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Friday appro­ved reforms in criminal and family laws, with a strong focus on access to justice and protection of vulnerable groups.

In its session held at Parliament House and presided over by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, the committee passed the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, which raises the minimum value of diyat from 30,663 grams to 45,000 grams of silver.

The adjustment aims to reflect current economic realities and ensure fair compensation for the heirs of victims in line with inflation.

Senator Zehri said the amendment was framed strictly under Islamic injunctions, while Senator Kamran Murtaza voiced dissent, warning that the higher amount could disproportionately burden less privileged convicts.

Senators endorse bills piloted by Samina Zehri as ‘pro-women’

The committee chairman defended the move, calling it essential for deterrence and “a step towards upholding the sanctity of life”.

The committee also adopted the Family Courts (Amend­ment) Bill, 2024, another initiative by Senator Zehri, which mandates that maintenance amount for divorced women and their children must be fixed at the very first hearing. If the defendant fails to pay maintenance amount by the 14th of each month, the defence will be struck off and the case decided on available evidence.

“This amendment ensures timely relief and upholds the dignity of vulnerable families,” Senator Zehri said, noting that divorce cases often drag on for years to the detriment of women and children.

Members of the committee strongly endorsed the reform as pro-women and public-friendly legislation, though Senator Murtaza raised concerns over its compatibility with Article 10-A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair trial.

Meanwhile, the Constitu­tion (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir and proposing changes to Article 27, was withdrawn by the mover after the committee observed that the measure was redundant in view of a recent Supreme Court ruling and existing constitutional safeguards.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Kamran Murtaza, and Samina Mumtaz Zehri, alongside officials from relevant ministries and departments.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025