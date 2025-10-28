Lawyers hold sit-in against LUH doctors over death of colleague’s son

HYDERABAD: A group of lawyers staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday and demanded action against the doctors of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad in the wake of death of a young medical student who happened to be the son of their colleague.

The protesters also condemned the district administration for not declaring a state of emergency in the wake of the outbreak of dengue in Hyderabad. Former office-bearers of the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) and High Court Bar Association (HCBA) also joined in.

They continued the sit-in for several hours, raising slogans against the district administration and seeking declaration of a health emergency in Hyderabad, in the lead of Amir Lutuf Zardari, former HDBA presidents Khuda Bux Leghari and Faisal Mughal, former HCBA general secretary Altaf Sachal Awan and others.

Amir Zardari said his son Hasnain Zardari was admitted to the LUH where he was not given proper treatment for his infection. He said that no senior doctors visited him and only postgraduate students kept examining him. He died on Oct 22. He said that his son had passed his MDCAT examination for Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS).

Altaf Awan told Dawn that Amir’s son was kept on wheelchair for around 20 hours for want of admission. He said he was suffering from dengue and then finally admitted in the LUH.

According to hospital MS Dr Ali Mohammad Dahri, the patient was initially admitted in a private hospital after he was diagnosed for dengue from LUMHS’s laboratory on Oct 11.

He said the youth went home after he was discharged from the hospital.

But, he said, he was again brought to the LUH on Oct 20 when he started bleeding. He was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) where he died due to respiratory failure. He said the youth had platelet count of 87,000.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025