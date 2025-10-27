E-Paper | October 27, 2025

IGP vows to shore up Balochistan CTD

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 09:00am
Balochistan Ins­pector General of Police Muhammad Tahir visits the BC Headquarters Badr Line in Quetta on September 22. — Photo courtesy Balochistan Police/Facebook

QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir has said that concrete measures are being taken to further strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to make it more effective in curbing terrorism and improve the investigation process in the province.

“Police are utilising all available resources to establish exemplary peace, which the province needs for its swift progress,” he said while addressing officers and personnel during a police durbar held in Noshki, on Sunday.

The IGP listened to the grievances of police officers and personnel and assured them that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis. DIG Police Rakhshan Range Ayaz Ahmed Baloch and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the IGP inspected the police lines and police station in Noshki. He said that with the public cooperation, the nefarious designs of anti-state elements and terrorists could be thwarted, turning Balochistan into a cradle of peace.

“The police force is committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and eliminating criminal elements through dedicated service,” he said, adding that the depa­rtment would continue to fulfill its responsibilities until the last breath.

Pledges continued support for families of martyred police personnel

Mr Tahir further stated that many officers and personnel have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty to safeguard the lives and property of the people. “Our martyrs are our guiding light, and we will not let their sacrifices go in vain. We will continue their mission,” he emphasised.

He assured the families of martyrs that they are not alone, as the entire police force stands with them. “We are utilising all available resources for the welfare of the families of our martyrs,” the IGP added.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

