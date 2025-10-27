JI invites youth to its Nizam Badlo movement

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan is preparing to launch its ‘Nizam Badlo movement’ next month from Lahore, which the party leaders believe will be the largest in the country’s history.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made the announcement on Sunday while addressing the participants of the entry test for students under the “Bano Qabil Programme” organised by the Alkhidmat Foundation in Islamabad.

He said the movement would not only change the rulers, but also the system. “This movement will mark the beginning of changing the system — not just faces,” he declared.

Mr Rehman said, “Islam is not limited to acts of worship; it is a complete system meant to prevail in all spheres of life. Jamaat-e-Islami stands with the youth — and these young people will bring about a revolution and lead Pakistan toward prosperity.”

Claims its movement aims to not only change the rules, but also the system

He said that young people were becoming hopeless about Pakistan, even though this country had everything. “In the future, there will be no hopeless youth; only political elites trying to hold control will lose,” he said.

On the occasion, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Professor Dr Hafeezur Rehman, JI Islamabad Secretary General Zubair Safdar, Bano Qabil CEO Naveed Baig, and Alkhidmat Islamabad President Altaf Sher also spoke. Thousands of students took part in the test.

In his speech, Mr Rehman said that JI stands with the youth, who would bring a revolution in the country and put it on the path of progress. He said that a certain elite class had imposed itself on Pakistan - a class with no vision or policy - and the youth were being deprived of guidance.

He announced that more courses would be offered to students under the programme and emphasised that Pakistan’s youth were a revolutionary generation full of potential. “Young people are being made to lose hope in Pakistan, but this country is full of opportunities,” he said.

Calling attention to the education crisis, Mr Rehman said, “It is tragic that 30 million children in Pakistan are still out of school. Even in the capital, Islamabad, hundreds of thousands of children cannot attend school. Only 12 percent of children in our country manage to get higher education — and even that happens after their parents endure immense hardship. Currently, only 5.7 million children are enrolled in educational institutions. Providing free education to these children would only require a few billion rupees — but it’s not a priority for our rulers. Billions can be paid to IPPs (independent power producers), but not spent on education.”

He stressed that education must be free for all, not based on wealth. “Every child, rich or poor, has a fundamental right to quality education. If JI and Alkhidmat Foundation can provide quality education through programmes like the Bano Qabil, then why can’t the state — despite having enormous resources?,” he asked.

He went on to say: “The state is supposed to be like a mother — but what kind of mother fails to meet her children’s basic needs? Incompetent rulers are in control of this country. They must admit their 78 years of failure — whether they are from the military, politics, feudal class, or capitalist elite. Everyone has ruled here, but none have led the country in the right direction. You must learn to serve the people, because the youth have now awakened.”

Meanwhile, the JI’s ‘Kissan Bachao-Pakistan Bachao’ road march was held in Okara on Sunday.

JI Central Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) President Sardar Zafar Husain Khan reached Hujra Shah Muqeem, where hundreds of JI workers participated in the gathering.

Addressing the participants, Mr Baloch said that Pakistan had been blessed by nature, but the country’s rulers never paid attention to the uplift of the agri sector.

KBP President Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan said that the farmers of the country, especially in Punjab, suffered losses of Rs744 billions. He claimed that wheat had not been procured, resulting in heavy losses to the farmers. The hardworking farmers had always been neglected and currently there was no agricultural policy in the country, he said.

Mr Khan said that the floods had damaged 5.2 percent of the cotton crop, 13 percent of the sugarcane, and 15.4 percent of paddy crops. “This grave situation demands a ‘Zarai emergency’ in the country,” he said. He demanded that the government waive off six months of tubewell and electricity bills in the flood affected areas and provide additional facilities for the revival of the agriculture sector.

JI Punjab Central Emir Molana Javed Kasuri, Dr Babar Rashid and District Ameer Rizwan Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025