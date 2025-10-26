E-Paper | October 26, 2025

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Reuters Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:04pm
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino attend a signing ceremony for the ASEAN-FIFA memorandum of understanding in football development on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 26, 2025. — Reuters
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino attend a signing ceremony for the ASEAN-FIFA memorandum of understanding in football development on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 26, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A new tournament, the FIFA ASEAN Cup, will be launched as part of an agreement between FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aimed at boosting the development of football across the region.

The announcement was made during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding.

The tournament will bring together national teams from all ASEAN member states in a format inspired by the Arab Cup, which was first organised by FIFA in 2021.

“This will be a great addition to the regional football calendar,” Infantino said.

“Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries together, and this competition will be a huge success as it will help boost national team football in the ASEAN region and support the development of our sport across all of Southeast Asia.”

World football’s governing body will work with regional stakeholders including the Asian Football Confederation, the ASEAN Football Federation, and the relevant FIFA member associations to finalise the tournament’s format.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...