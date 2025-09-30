E-Paper | September 30, 2025

‘Technical error’ as Malaysia vows to fight FIFA suspensions

AFP Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian football officials on Monday blamed a “technical error” in the document submission process for an Asian Cup qualifier, which prompted FIFA to suspend seven of the country’s national players.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vowed to fight FIFA’s ruling on Friday that sent shockwaves through the sport in the football-mad nation, saying so-called “heritage” or naturalised players were legitimate citizens.

FIFA slapped a year-long ban on the group — including centre-back Facundo Garces, 26, the first naturalised Malaysian to play in Spain’s La Liga — accusing the FAM of using “doctored documentation to be able to field the players”.

Garces, together with Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano were also fined 2,000 Swiss francs.

“FAM would like to inform that we have identified a technical error in the document submission process carried out by the administrative staff,” said a statement sent to AFP. The association declined to give details.

FAM secretary general Noor Azman Rahman said in the statement the FAM “takes the matter very seriously”.

“The FAM, however, would like to emphasise that the heritage players involved are legitimate Malaysian citizens,” he said.

In a ruling that sparked anger in Malaysia, FIFA also hit the FAM with a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs ($440,000).

“FAM has followed the proper process and cooperated with FIFA and the Malaysian government,” said Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, owner of the powerful Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT).

“FIFA has approved this, so why has the decision changed now? What happened that suddenly led to such a decision?” he told local media on Sunday.

Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Monday “as far as the government is concerned, the documents are in order and there is no issue”.

The controversy broke out after Malaysia’s 4-0 victory over Viet­nam in June in an Asian Cup qualifier.

Malaysia currently top their 2027 Asian Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches, pending any further FIFA sanctions. The FAM “is awaiting the full judgement from FIFA before filing an appeal in accordance with the existing legal process”, it said.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

