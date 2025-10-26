E-Paper | October 26, 2025

16 TLP activists on nine-day remand

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted nine-day physical remand of 16 activists of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to the police in multiple cases registered under terrorism charges.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the police’s request when the suspects were produced before the court.

The investigating officer sought a 27-day physical remand, arguing that the custody of the suspects was needed for interrogation in cases of violent protests and attacks on law enforcement officials.

After examining the record, the judge allowed a nine-day remand and directed the police to produce the suspects again on Nov 3 along with a progress report on the investigation.

The suspects are facing cases registered with the Nawab Town, Kahna and Shahdara police stations under different provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

CONVICTION: An ATC on Saturday sentenced two members of a banned outfit to five-year rigorous imprisonment each after finding them guilty of possessing explosive material.

Judge Arshad Javed announced the guilty verdict in the presence of convicts Habibullah and Muhammad Jawad.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to confiscate the properties of the convicts as part of the punishment.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered the case against the convicts in 2024 under relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The CTD had recovered explosive material from the possession of the convicts, who were members of a banned organization.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...