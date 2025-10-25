E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Health professionals

From the Newspaper Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:01am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

IN the wake of the ongoing outsourcing drive in the Health and Population Department of Punjab, thousands of trained paramedics and doctors, mostly having postgraduate degrees in advanced medical specialities, have been forcibly sent on extraordinary leaves across the province. Unfortunately, some among those were performing duties on a contractual basis, and resultantly became jobless in an era of already skyrocketing unemploy-ment numbers.

Many of my medical college classmates, who were previously performing duties at recently outsourced rural health centres (RHCs) and basic health units (BHUs), have stated that the new contractual incumbents at these health facilities lack the experience and know-how about the anti-polio drives that such RHCs and BHUs undertake frequently.

The relevant department really needs to re-appoint these experienced health professionals to save precious lives and to play their role in the fight against polio.

Dr Ahmed Osama Gill
Gujranwala

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...