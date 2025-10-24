ISP says its internet services will be fully restored across country by Monday

Internet service provider Stormfiber on Friday said that its internet services will be fully restored by Monday following disruptions over the past week across the country.

On October 20, internet users in Pakistan complained of service degradation and slow browsing speeds on certain ISPs, which was once again attributed to a fault in the submarine cable. There was no statement or acknowledgment from the ISPs in question, the IT ministry, or the regulator, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

When approached for comment, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja attributed it to the global shutdown of Amazon cloud services. However, many internet users claimed they had been informed by their ISP that services were suffering due to cable damage.

In a statement issued today, the company said, “We expect to fully recover the lost capacity within 72 hours (by 11:59pm on Monday, 27 October 2025),” adding that it had “immediately restored over 60 per cent of the affected capacity by procuring and activating additional bandwidth on alternate cables.”

“We are continuing to add more capacity and reroute traffic to improve peak-time performance, with newly procured bandwidth coming online via UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong,” the statement said.

It continued: “Incremental capacity will be added in staged activations prior to that, so many customers will experience noticeable improvement before then.”

The statement by the internet service provider added that its teams were working round the clock with “international partners to restore full performance and resilience”.

Detailing the outage, Stormfibre said, “Over the past few months, several regional submarine cables that carry much of the country’s traffic, including IMEWE and SEA-ME-WE4 have experienced outages.

The PEACE cable system originates in China and connects to Pakistan.

According to the PTA, the cables landing in the country are operated by PTCL, Cybernet and TransWorld Associates.

Three undersea cable networks operated by the PTCL are AAE-1 (Africa, Asia and Europe), SMW4 (South-East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe) and the IMEWE (India-Middle East-Western Europe).

“To mitigate the impact on our users, the Cybernet Network Operations team proactively procured additional submarine capacity on alternate paths, including the PEACE cable,” the statement said.

However, as per the company, on Oct 20, at approximately 5:30pm “the PEACE cable also suffered a cut in the Red Sea near Sudan.”

“This caused evening peak-time congestion and intermittent slowdowns for our users,” it said.

Internet users in Pakistan often face disruptions due to persistent submarine cable faults.