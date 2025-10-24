E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Israeli minister regrets remarks about Saudi Arabia

AFP Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 08:57am
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem, Israel, January 8. — Reuters/File
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem, Israel, January 8. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed regret on Thursday for his “unfortunate” remarks about Saudi Arabia.

He had earlier in the day said Saudi Arabia could “keep riding camels” if it tried to demand an independent Palestinian state in return for normalising relations with Israel.

“My statement regarding Saudi Arabia was unfortunate, and I regret any offence it may have caused,” Smotrich said in a video statement posted on X.

Smotrich had told a conference in Israel that “if Saudi Arabia tells us normalisation in exchange for a Palestinian state, friends, no thank you”.

“Keep riding camels on the sand in the Saudi desert; we’ll keep truly developing _ with an economy, a society, a state and all the great and wonderful things we know how to do,” Smotrich said, prompting a sharp response in Israel.

Condemnation

Opposition leader Yair Lapid had swiftly denounced the comments.

“To our friends in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Smotrich does not represent the state of Israel,” Lapid posted on X in Arabic, later calling for him to apologise.

Former defence minister Benny Gantz, another opposition figure, said that Smotrich’s comments “indicate ignorance, and a lack of internalisation of his responsibility as a senior minister in the government and cabinet”.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...