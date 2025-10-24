Missing DSP’s body found in Mastung

QUETTA: The body of a senior officer of Noshki police, who had been missing for the past week, was found in the Kirdgab area of Mastung district on Thursday.

DSP Muhammad Yousef Reki had gone missing while travelling from Noshki to Quetta last weekend.

According to police, DSP Reki was kidnapped by unidentified armed men who intercepted him in the Karginah area.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area, but were unable to trace the missing officer.

An official of the Mastung administration said locals informed the authorities about the presence of an unattended body. Police rushed to Kirdgab and took the body into custody. It was later shifted to Civil Hospital in Quetta for legal formalities.

Kirdgab police station SHO Ghulam Sarwar said the slain officer had sustained multiple bullet injuries to the head and other parts of the body.

Police said DSP Reki had been abducted five days earlier, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, while travelling from Noshki to his home via Mastung and Surab. Unidentified armed men intercepted his vehicle near Kirdgab and kidnapped him along with his car.

Moments before his abduction, DSP Reki reportedly called his wife and informed her that armed men had stopped him, after which contact was lost. Initial investigations revealed that the officer was travelling alone, without security, and had taken a shorter, less-populated, mountainous route instead of the National Highway. His vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Authorities said the motive behind the kidnapping and killing remains unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Funeral held in Quetta

The funeral of the martyred officer was held at the Fayyaz Sumbal Police Lines in Quetta. It was attended by Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, provincial minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello, 12 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan, Inspector General Muhammad Tahir Khan and several civil and military officers.

After the funeral, the body was sent to his native town for burial.

Governor Mandokhail expressed condolences to the slain officer’s family and assured them of the government’s full support and solidarity.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025