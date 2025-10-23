Islamabad SP passes away after apparent self-inflicted shooting

A superintendent of police (SP) posted in Islamabad passed away on Thursday after sustaining critical injuries from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot near Serena Chowk.

He was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police official told APP that police teams reached the site immediately after the incident, cordoned off the area, and collected forensic evidence. Senior police officials launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event.

According to police sources, the SP was a respected officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and had recently assumed charge as SP Industrial Area, Islamabad.

He held an MPhil in governance and public policy from the National Defence University and had previously served in several districts of Balochistan, where he gained experience in security management, community policing, human rights protection, counter-terrorism and crisis response.

He was known among colleagues for his professionalism, humility and commitment to public service. Authorities said the matter was being handled with the utmost sensitivity and a formal inquiry was launched.

Addressing the media with Islamabad police chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said all the facts of the case would be verified and only after that would any official comments be made.

Rizvi said the incident took place around 4:30pm today with the SP on his way back to his office from Constitution Avenue.

Questioned about the alleged link of a phone call before the incident, Rizvi said it was “too early” to come to any conclusion, adding that the matter was being looked at from all angles and the CCTV footage showed no external involvement of any kind.

Chaundhry also told the media to avoid any speculation, saying the family of the deceased should be respected.