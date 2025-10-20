E-Paper | October 20, 2025

‘Kidnapper’ turns out to be victim during investigation

Our Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

OKARA: Police claimed to have solved a kidnapping case in which the alleged kidnapper was found to be the victim and vice versa.

As per details, around two weeks ago a private tuition centre’s in-charge Ayesha Bibi and a 13-year old student named Ahsan went missing.

Ayesha’s family got a kidnapping case registered against minor Ahsan at the Hujra Police station, however, the alleged kidnapper’s family contacted DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and briefed him about the details of the incident.

Dipalpur Circle DSP was tasked with inquiring into the incident. A police team under the DSP claimed to have recovered the alleged minor kidnapper and the victim from Islamabad using advanced technology.

Based on the investigation, the police team claimed that victim Ayesha was actually the kidnapper and she had kidnapped Ahsan.

The Hujra police on the complaint of Ahsan’s father Muhammad Idrees entered the cross version in the already registered kidnapping FIR against Ayesha, her widow mother Shahnaz Bibi, Mehreen and her husband Javid, Rigza wife of Usama Bashir along with another unidentified suspect.

ENCOUNTER: The Shergarh police claimed to have arrested an injured gunman after an encounter on Saturday night near village 33/1AL.

Police said that a police team headed by SHO Jehan Zeb Hakim was patrolling in the area when it was informed of a dacoity.

Police claimed the team was rushing to the reported site when it encountered a suspicious motorcycle near 33/1AL. Police claimed when the motorcycle was signalled to stop, the bikers started shooting at the police party, which was retaliated.

After the firing stopped, police claimed that it found the suspect in injured condition.

Police claimed that the suspect, identified as Mumtaz alias Naji, had received bullets from his accomplices, who had managed to escape.

An illegal weapon and a snatched bike were recovered from the injured suspect, police said, adding that he was found involved in 37 heinous crimes cases registered at various police stations of the district.

Police had shifted the injured man to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...