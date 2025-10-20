‘Kidnapper’ turns out to be victim during investigation

OKARA: Police claimed to have solved a kidnapping case in which the alleged kidnapper was found to be the victim and vice versa.

As per details, around two weeks ago a private tuition centre’s in-charge Ayesha Bibi and a 13-year old student named Ahsan went missing.

Ayesha’s family got a kidnapping case registered against minor Ahsan at the Hujra Police station, however, the alleged kidnapper’s family contacted DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and briefed him about the details of the incident.

Dipalpur Circle DSP was tasked with inquiring into the incident. A police team under the DSP claimed to have recovered the alleged minor kidnapper and the victim from Islamabad using advanced technology.

Based on the investigation, the police team claimed that victim Ayesha was actually the kidnapper and she had kidnapped Ahsan.

The Hujra police on the complaint of Ahsan’s father Muhammad Idrees entered the cross version in the already registered kidnapping FIR against Ayesha, her widow mother Shahnaz Bibi, Mehreen and her husband Javid, Rigza wife of Usama Bashir along with another unidentified suspect.

ENCOUNTER: The Shergarh police claimed to have arrested an injured gunman after an encounter on Saturday night near village 33/1AL.

Police said that a police team headed by SHO Jehan Zeb Hakim was patrolling in the area when it was informed of a dacoity.

Police claimed the team was rushing to the reported site when it encountered a suspicious motorcycle near 33/1AL. Police claimed when the motorcycle was signalled to stop, the bikers started shooting at the police party, which was retaliated.

After the firing stopped, police claimed that it found the suspect in injured condition.

Police claimed that the suspect, identified as Mumtaz alias Naji, had received bullets from his accomplices, who had managed to escape.

An illegal weapon and a snatched bike were recovered from the injured suspect, police said, adding that he was found involved in 37 heinous crimes cases registered at various police stations of the district.

Police had shifted the injured man to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025