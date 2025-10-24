CTD arrest two ‘militants linked to banned outfit’ over sectarian killings

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested two members of an outlawed sectarian group in connection with recent targeted killings based on sectarianism.

Speaking at a press conference, CTD DIG Azfar Mahesar said that in an intelligence-based operation two suspects linked with the Zainabiyoun Brigade (ZB) — Israr Husain Gilgati and Masoom Raza, alias Amirullah, alias Imran Mota — and recovered two 9mm pistols and two grenades from their possession.

Flanked by CTD SSPs Irfan Ali Bahadur and Malik Sanghar, DIG Mahesar said that during initial probe the held suspects revealed that they had been involved in recent terrorist acts linked with sectarianism in Karachi.

The suspects stated that they had carried out targeted killing of Qari Anas on University Road in Gulistan-i-Jauhar near Samama Shopping Centre recently.

DIG claims held suspects received list of targets, funding from handlers in neighbouring country

They further revealed that they had killed Qari Abdul Rehman in Sherpao Colony in May 2025 on “sectarian grounds”, added the counter-terror force official.

Masoom Raza’s name was also included in the terrorists’ most wanted list (Red Book), the officer added.

During interrogation, it transpired that the held suspects were ‘active members’ of the ZB who had carried out planning for terrorism to further the group’s interests in Karachi.

The suspects also disclosed their “foreign links”, saying that the outfit’s main leader lived in a “neighbouring country” from where they received financial assistance and a list of targets. However, the CTD DIG did not disclose the name of that neighbouring country.

The suspects also told the interrogators that their other accomplices were also involved in killings linked with sectarianism in Karachi.

The officials said “concerted efforts” were underway to arrest them.

“The suspects and their facilitators involved in recent targeted killings in Karachi have been identified,” said the CTD DIG, adding that teams had been formed for their arrest.

Meanwhile, CTD SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur told Dawn that Masoom Raza was a resident of Karachi. He had remained associated with the ‘Mehdi Force’ of the outlawed Sipah-i-Mohammed Pakistan.

The SSP recalled that Masoom Raza was also involved in deadly armed attack on a caravan of banned Ahle Sunnat Waljamaat leader, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi in Gulshan-i-Iqbal in year 2012 in which seven people, including four policemen, were killed while five others, including Maulana Farooqi, were injured.

Masoom Raza had fled to a neighbouring country where he stayed for a long time. He had recently come back to Karachi to carry out killings.

The SSP said another suspect Israr had come to Karachi around eight months ago for the identical purpose of targeted killings linked with sectarianism.

Responding to a question, the SSP Bahadur clarified that the held suspects were not involved in recent targeted killings of two ASWJ activists near Nagan Chowrangi.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025