PML-N picks Mahmood Leghari as its candidate for NA-185 by-poll

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The PML-N has finally nominated sitting MPA Mahmood Qadir Khan Leghari as its candidate for the National Assembly constituency NA-185 (DG Khan) in the by-poll to be held on Nov 23 next for the seat that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Zartaj Gul of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The award of the ruling party ticket to Mahmood Qadir has strengthened the position of the Leghari group within the party as well as in the politics of the area. The group has lost its dominance in local politics since the demise of the chief of the Leghari tribe and former president of Pakistan, Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari.

Mahmood Qadir Leghari, who was defeated by a huge margin by PTI central leader Zartaj Gul in the 2018 general election, is a self-made businessman, not directly related to the late Farooq Leghari’s family.

In a recent social media post, he criticised the Pitafi group of the PML-Nand said that his actual competition was with Dost Muhammad KhanKhosa, a former Punjab chief minister,who is also a candidate for NA-185.

Dost Khosa likely to get PPP nomination

Sources say that Dost Khosa is likely to get the PPP ticket for the by-poll.

As per local political observers, PML-N’s Leghari group within the party has been backing Mahmood Qadir for the party ticket for the NA-185 by-poll. However, they say that Mr Qadir has not been active in local politics since his election as MPA in the last election.They say that local politics, which had traditionally been dominated by Khosa and Leghari tribes, has witnessed a major shift recently after the victory of the PTI’s Zartaj Gul against the Lagari group candidate.

They say that a new wave of politicians has disrupted the traditional political order that was dominated by feudal lords and tribal chiefs, who are being challenged by middle-classcandidates, signaling a shift in local politics.

They partly attribute this change to the shifting demographic pattern that is presently dominated by young voters, making up around 60pc of the electorate, who have no ties with the PML-N or the PPP.

Localpolitical analystZulfiqar Malghani notes that though Mahmood Qadir Leghari is a middle-class self-made businessman and real estate developer, he is still considered a part of the feudal elite of the area. However, the PML-N leadership has preferred him to Dr Shafiq, who is also self-made businessman and has no affiliation with traditional political powerhouses.

Sources say that after the nomination of Mahmood Qadir Leghari as the PML-N candidate, Dr Shafiq has announced his support for him as a gesture of obedience to the PML-N leadership.

