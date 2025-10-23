Harmer stars as South Africa crush Pakistan to draw Test series

South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday to draw the series 1-1 with Simon Harmer taking a maiden five-wicket haul.

The 36-year-old off-spinner finished with 6-50, taking his 1,000th first-class wicket in the process, on a deteriorating Rawalpindi stadium pitch.

South Africa reached the 68-run target for the loss of captain Aiden Markram (42) and Tristan Stubbs (nought), both to spinner Noman Ali, who finished with 2-40.

Ryan Rickelton, who scored 25 not out, hit Sajid Khan for a six to seal an emphatic win minutes before the lunch break for the World Test Championship holders.

In another battle of spinners, Pakistan managed 333 in their first innings before the South African tail wagged to help them pile up 404 for a crucial 71-run lead.

Spinners took 34 of the 40 wickets to fall in the first Test in Lahore, which Pakistan won by 93 runs.

Thursday’s morning session saw Pakistan’s batters fold, adding just 44 runs after resuming the fourth day on 94-4.

Harmer torpedoed Pakistan’s hopes of saving the Test when he trapped Babar Azam leg-before with the fifth ball of the day after the batsman had reached his 30th Test half-century.

Pakistan’s hopes had rested on Azam ending his century drought, having not scored a ton since December 2022.

His lean spell goes on.

Nine runs later Harmer had Mohammad Rizwan caught by close-in fielder Tony de Zorzi for 18.

In his next over the spinner dismissed Noman for nought, caught behind for Harmer’s 1,000 wicket in his 235th first-class match.

Harmer is the fourth South African to take 1,000 or more first-class wickets, behind Mike Procter (1,417), Allan Donald (1,216) and Charlie Llewellyn (1013). Harmer’s previous best figures of 4-51 came in the first Test in Lahore.

Unlike South Africa, Pakistan’s tail did not last long as they lost their last five wickets for just 33 runs in their second innings, just their latest batting slumps in the series.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was run out without scoring while Keshav Maharaj dismissed Salman Agha for 28 and Sajid Khan for 13 to swiftly wrap up the innings.

Maharaj finished with 2-34 to follow up his 7-102 in the first innings.