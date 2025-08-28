PCB starts PSL valuation process

LAHORE: The Pakis­tan Super League (PSL) has appointed Ernst & Young (EY MENA) to conduct a valuation of its commercial assets, including existing franchises and sponsorship rights, it announced said on Tuesday.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release, the decision followed a public tender process initiated in July.

The valuation, expected to be completed within five weeks, will cover the fair market value of franchises, renewal franchise fees, media and live-streaming rights, in-stadia sponsorships, title sponsorships, and possible new teams, according to the terms of reference approved by the PSL governing council.

As per the statement, the valuation of existing franchises is being carried out as per the terms of their agreements, which are nearing completion. EY MENA is expected to engage with stakeholders, conduct market research and benchmarking, and submit projections and valuations in its final report.

PSL chief executive Salman Naseer described the exercise as “a pivotal step” for the league, adding that it would help the PCB make “informed and strategic decisions” regarding the renewal cycle and the possible addition of new teams.

Since its inception in 2016, the PSL has become a central part of Pakistan’s cricket calendar.

The fresh valuation comes ahead of the next commercial cycle of the league.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2025