PM Shehbaz discusses country’s political landscape with KP lawmakers, leaders

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with lawmakers and political leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and discussed the “overall political landscape” in the country with them, said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“PM Shehbaz discussed the current overall political landscape with KP lawmakers and leaders, as well as reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in the province,” said the statement.

“The meeting focused on federal efforts to boost socio-economic development in KP and enhance coordination between the Centre and provincial stakeholders,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The premier stressed the “need for sustained political engagement to ensure stability and growth in the province,” the report said.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz “emphasised that KP remains a key priority in the national agenda”.

The prime minister also “directed relevant authorities to expedite key infrastructure and welfare projects”.

The PTI-led KP government’s relationship with the federal government has grown increasingly tense in recent weeks, particularly on the matter of counter-terrorism efforts.

The PTI, which has been in power in KP since 2013, opposes military operations, which tribal people also resist as they often lead to displacements.

On October 20, the newly elected KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi claimed that the resurgence of terrorism being witnessed in the province was due to the “flawed policy” of the federal government.

Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terrorist incidents, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire deal with the state in November 2022 and vowed to target security officials, police, and LEAs personnel.

He also criticised the Centre for not providing KP funds allocated under the country’s ongoing war against terrorism or “other Constitutional rights.”