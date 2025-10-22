E-Paper | October 23, 2025

PM Shehbaz discusses country’s political landscape with KP lawmakers, leaders

Tahir Sherani | APP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 11:43pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with lawmakers and political leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at the PM House on October 22. — Screengrab from video via PMO.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with lawmakers and political leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at the PM House on October 22. — Screengrab from video via PMO.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with lawmakers and political leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and discussed the “overall political landscape” in the country with them, said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“PM Shehbaz discussed the current overall political landscape with KP lawmakers and leaders, as well as reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in the province,” said the statement.

“The meeting focused on federal efforts to boost socio-economic development in KP and enhance coordination between the Centre and provincial stakeholders,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The premier stressed the “need for sustained political engagement to ensure stability and growth in the province,” the report said.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz “emphasised that KP remains a key priority in the national agenda”.

The prime minister also “directed relevant authorities to expedite key infrastructure and welfare projects”.

The PTI-led KP government’s relationship with the federal government has grown increasingly tense in recent weeks, particularly on the matter of counter-terrorism efforts.

The PTI, which has been in power in KP since 2013, opposes military operations, which tribal people also resist as they often lead to displacements.

On October 20, the newly elected KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi claimed that the resurgence of terrorism being witnessed in the province was due to the “flawed policy” of the federal government.

Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terrorist incidents, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire deal with the state in November 2022 and vowed to target security officials, police, and LEAs personnel.

He also criticised the Centre for not providing KP funds allocated under the country’s ongoing war against terrorism or “other Constitutional rights.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...