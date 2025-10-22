E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Alliance won’t ‘back TLP’

Kalbe Ali Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: Second-tier leaders of the Tanzee­mat Ahl-i-Sunnat Pakis­t­­an — a representative bo­­dy of Sunni Barelvi religious groups — have agr­eed not to extend any support to the embattled TLP.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the group —which does not include the TLP — said it had met with top-level government representatives, where consensus was reached on a number of key issues, such as the de-sealing of all mosques in the country, as well as seminaries registered with the Directorate of Religious Education.

Mufti Gulzar Naeemi — a senior member of the alliance — told Dawn they were concerned that Auqaf might hand over control of sealed mosques to other schools of thought.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

