E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Deportation of illegal Afghans from Lahore enters ‘final phase’

Asif Chaudhry Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 09:48am
Afghan citizens wait to register as they attempt to return to their country, with trucks loaded with their belongings seen in the background, after Pakistan closed border crossings for trade with Afghanistan following exchanges of fire between the two nations’ forces, at the Chaman border crossing in Balochistan Province, Pakistan on October 18, 2025. — Reuters
Afghan citizens wait to register as they attempt to return to their country, with trucks loaded with their belongings seen in the background, after Pakistan closed border crossings for trade with Afghanistan following exchanges of fire between the two nations’ forces, at the Chaman border crossing in Balochistan Province, Pakistan on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The deportation of illegal Afghan nationals entered a ‘final phase’ as Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered a crackdown for deportation of all Afghans except those living with valid visas.

He also directed the police to purge the city of illegal weapons, giving a month for registration of unlicensed arms with the Khidmat Markaz.

He chaired a meeting of senior police officers on Tuesday following a policy decision of the government of repatriating all Afghan nationals.

An officer, privy to the meeting, said in the first phase three years back, the government had deported all the illegally settled Afghan nationals except those holding Pakistan Origin Card (POC), Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) or the Proof of Registration (PoR) card.

When the second phase was launched, the police officer said, those card holder Afghan nationals who were granted extensions under the then government policy were allowed to stay while others were deported. However, in the final phase launched on Tuesday all Afghan nationals except those who were having valid visas would be deported.

Police ordered to detain anyone not possessing a valid visa

A spokesperson for the Lahore police said the meeting also reviewed the law and order situation, with the focus on the deportation of Afghan nationals and unlicensed weapons.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Kamyana directed the SPs to coordinate closely for the deportation process.

“We are committed to implementing the government’s directive regarding the return of undocumented Afghan residents,” he said.

The CCPO also ordered continuation of the operation against illegal arms to purge the city of weapons. He ordered a crackdown on public display of arms too.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...