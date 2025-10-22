Afghan refugees in Lower Dir told to return voluntarily or face action

LOWER DIR: The assistant commissioner of Timergara, Zaid Safi, along with district administrator (DA) Humayun Khan, on Tuesday met leaders of Afghan refugees and briefed them on the federal government’s decision regarding the repatriation of Afghan nationals residing in the district.

The AC informed them that all the refugee camps in Lower Dir had been de-notified and that facilities previously available there would no longer be provided to them. He said the administration would arrange transport up to the Torkham border for those willing to return, but warned that the government could resort to the use of force if the refugees refused to leave. He, however, expressed the hope that such a stage would not come. Mr Safi also asked refugees having outstanding loans to share details with his office, assuring them that assistance would be provided.

Following the federal government’s directive, the three camps located in Samarbagh, Chakdara and Timer have been formally closed, and the district administration has expedited measures for the refugees’ return. The Lower Dir Afghan refugees’ district administrator, Humayun Khan, has instructed that equipment and assets from health centres and schools inside the camps be handed over to the relevant departments. Talking to local journalists at Timergara, he said that currently, more than 40,000 Afghan refugees, comprising 4,500 families, reside in the camps and in rented houses across Lower Dir. So far, 565 individuals belonging to 100 families have voluntarily repatriated, while the local administration has sought funds from the provincial government for transport arrangements up to Torkham.

According to official data, 33,681 refugees in Lower Dir possess proof of registration cards, while another 6,100 hold Afghan citizen cards. In Upper Dir, the number of Afghan refugees exceeds 3,000. Under the UNHCR-assisted repatriation scheme, returning PoR cardholders receive USD 155 per family and USD 35 per individual. After the camps are vacated, privately owned land will be handed back to its owners, while government land will be given into state possession.

Refugee elders in the meeting demanded transport, issuance of educational documents for students, continuation of humanitarian assistance and help in settling outstanding loans. The AC assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to higher authorities.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025