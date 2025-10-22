Maiden Curran ton gives Zimbabwe control of Afghanistan Test

HARARE: Opener Ben Curran scored a maiden Test century on Tuesday to put Zimbabwe in command against Afghanistan after the second day of a one-off Test at Harare Sports Club.

The left-hand batter made 121 before being trapped leg before wicket as the home team advanced from 130-2 overnight to 359 in reply to the tourists’ 127, a first-innings lead of 232 runs.

Batting a second time, Afghanistan were 34-1 at stumps against Zimbabwe, who are seeking a first Test victory in Harare since beating Pakistan by 24 runs in 2013.

Curran, the brother of England internationals Sam and Tom Curran and a son of the late Zimbabwe star Kevin Curran, became the first member of the family to score Test and One-day International centuries.

His innings ended just before tea when he was deceived by a slow, full length delivery from quick Ismat Alam and the ball struck his pads, leaving Zimbabwe 302-6.

The 29-year-old faced 256 deliveries and struck 15 fours in a stand that combined caution and aggression. Many of his runs came off drives and deflections.

Curran, whose previous highest Test knock in 14 innings was 68, reached his century by stroking a single through mid-wicket off Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Earlier, Curran shared a 99-run fifth-wicket partnership with Sikandar Raza and, on Monday, he and Nick Welch (49) put on 97 for the second wicket.

Raza contributed the second most runs to the Zimbabwe total, scoring 65, including seven fours, before getting a top edge off a Sharafuddin Ashraf delivery, which Yamin Ahmadzai caught at deep square leg.

Apart from Test debutant Ziaur Rahman, the Afghan bowlers struggled on an unresponsive pitch. The seamer took seven wickets at a cost of 97 runs.

Scoreboard

AFGHANISTAN (1st Innings) 127 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 37; B. Evans 5-22)

ZIMBABWE (1st Innings, overnight 130-2):

B. Bennett b Zia6

B. Curran lbw b Ismat121

N. Welch b Zia49

B. Taylor b Zia32

C. Ervine lbw b Ismat5

S. Raza c Yamin b Sharafuddin65

T. Tsiga lbw b Zia17

B. Evans not out35

R. Ngarava b Zia0

B. Muzarabani b Zia5

T. Chivanga lbw b Zia5

EXTRAS (B-5, LB-11, NB-2, W-1)19

TOTAL (all out, 103 overs)359

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-9 (Bennett), 2-106 (Welch), 3-154 (Taylor), 4-165 (Ervine), 5-264 (Raza), 6-302 (Curran), 7-316 (Tsiga), 8-316 (Ngarava), 9-335 (Muzarabani)

BOWLING: Yamin 24-7-62-0 (1w), Zia 32-4-97-7, Sharafuddin 17-4-65-1, Ismat 15-2-51-2 (2nb), Gurbaz 9-0-54-0, Hashmatullah 6-0-14-0

AFGHANISTAN (2nd Innings):

Ibrahim Zadran not out25

Abdul Malik c Muzarabani b Ngarava2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz not out7

TOTAL (for one wicket, 12 overs)34

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-10 (Malik)

STILL TO BAT: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Bahir Shah, Afsar Zazai, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Khalil Gurbaz, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rahman

BOWLING: Muzarabani 5-0-19-0, Ngarava 4-1-9-1, Evans 2-0-3-0, Raza 1-0-3-0

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025