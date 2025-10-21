E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Squash ace Noor Zaman reaches career high world ranking of 37

Dawn.com Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:01pm

Squash ace Noor Zaman reached a career-high world ranking of 37 on Tuesday after a packed competition schedule and series of wins earned him a boost on the PSA World Rankings.

The past month has seen him compete in four back-to-back invitationals across North America, starting with the NASH Cup win in Canada in September.

On October 3 he was playing the semi-finals of the Charlottesville Open before beginning the Open Squash Classic on Oct 5, where he made it to the quarterfinals. The past weekend saw him crash out of the Richardson Wealth Men’s Open quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s world ranking of 37 was the highest of Noor’s career and 2025 so far, which has seen his most packed competition schedule following his maiden world title in April at the U23 World Squash Championships.

The rankings, which udpdate weekly, have previously seen him at 42 as of Oct 13, and a spot lower the week of Oct 6. He broke into the global Top 50 rankings on Sept 29 at number 47 and was ranked 62 the week prior.

This week’s PSA World Rankings are led by Egypt’s Mostafa Asal, followed by Diego Elias of Peru and New Zealander Paul Coll.

