US sends nuke workers home as shutdown drags

AFP Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:37am

WASHINGTON: The agency responsible for safeguarding the US nuclear stockpile began placing most staff on enforced leave on Monday, US media reported, as the government shutdown dragged into a fourth week.

Some 1,400 workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) were due to receive notices telling them they had been placed on unpaid “furlough,” CNN reported, leaving just 375 at their posts.

“Since its creation in 2000, NNSA has never before furloughed federal workers during funding lapses,” Energy Department spokesman Ben Dietderich told CNN. “We are left with no choice this time. We’ve extended funding as long as we could.”

The United States has an arsenal of 5,177 nuclear warheads, with about 1,770 deployed, according to the global security nonprofit Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The NNSA is responsible for designing, manufacturing, servicing and securing the weapons, and oversees some 60,000 contractors.

The furloughs will initially hit sites that assemble nuclear weapons, forcing facilities such as Pantex in Texas and Y-12 in Tennessee into “safe shutdown mode,” CNN reported.

At 20 days, America is enduring the longest full government shutdown ever — the third-longest if partial stoppages are included.

President Donald Trump has been ratcheting up pressure on Democrats to vote with his Republicans to reopen the government, with increasingly ominous threats to slash public services and start mass layoffs.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNBC that he expected the shutdown to end “some time this week” — but warned Democrats of “stronger measures... to bring them to the table” if it dragged further.

Senate Republicans have offered a vote on renewing expiring health care subsidies for 24 million Americans — Democrats’ key condition for backing a House-passed funding resolution that would reopen the government.

But many Democrats insist that any deal in the upper chamber of Congress will be meaningless without the sign-off of House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump.

Johnson has vowed to keep the lower chamber of Congress closed until the shutdown ends, and it has already been out of session since September 19.

“Every day that the government is shut down, it is a danger to the American people,” Johnson told reporters on Monday, when he was asked about the NNSA furloughs.

He warned that falling behind US adversaries in the nuclear arms race would be a “very serious” threat to America’s status as “the last great superpower.” Trump meanwhile has been clear that he believes Republicans are winning the messaging war and has not felt the need so far to intervene.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

