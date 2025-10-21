E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Balochistan Levies suspends six personnel over ‘fake promotions’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:41am
Image shows levies forces at an unspecified location. — AFP/File
Image shows levies forces at an unspecified location. — AFP/File

QUETTA: Balochistan Levies on Monday suspended six personnel from district Kachhi over reports of their “fake promotions” within the force.

Taking notice of the matter, Director General of Levies Force Abdul Ghaffar Magsi ordered immediate action and initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal promotions.

According to an official notification, the suspended personnel include Ali Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, Wali Dad, Muhammad Jafar, Maheem Khan and Liaquat Ali, all serving as constables (BPS-7). The action was taken under the Balochistan Levies Force Disciplinary Rules, 2015.

DG Magsi appointed Director (operations) Shah Nawaz as the inquiry officer and directed him to submit a detailed investigation report within four days. The Kachhi deputy commissioner has also been instructed to ensure the presence of the suspended personnel and complainants before the inquiry officer.

DG Magsi emphasised that the Levies Force is a disciplined and professional institution, and any irregularity or unlawful act will not be tolerated. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in fake or unauthorised promotions to uphold transparency, discipline, and merit within the force.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

