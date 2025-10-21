WB team assesses achievements of $400m higher education project

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s five-day Implementation Completion Mission has begun assessment of the achievements, challenges and lessons learnt from Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP), a $400 million project.

The mission will assess progress on the project’s development objectives, validate results and outputs, and document lessons learned and best practices to inform future higher education initiatives, says a press release issued by HEC on Monday.

The project executed by Higher Education Commission (HEC) since 2019 comes to a successful closure.

The mission will also review the long-term viability of the project interventions and outline next steps towards sustaining their impact. In line with World Bank procedures, the mission will prepare the Implementation Completion and Results Report (ICR) and hold consultative meetings with the Economic Affairs Division.

The HEC hosted the World Bank Mission to formally commence the final review of the HEDP project. The session was attended by relevant HEC divisional heads and HEDP component leads, where an overview presentation was delivered highlighting key achievements, implementation progress, and strategic directions under various components of the project.

Acting HEC Chairman Nadeem Mahbub appreciated World Bank for continued partnership and technical support extended throughout the project’s lifecycle. He highlighted key aspects of the HEDP project, particularly focusing on its transformative impact on higher education governance, digitiation, and quality enhancement, besides discussing the roadmap for closure-related activities and sustainability of project interventions.

HEC Executive Directo Engr. Dr M. Mazhar Saeed extended welcome to the World Bank Mission led by Senior Economist and Task Team Leader Inga Afanasieva, accompanied by Senior Education Specialist Ryoko Tomita and Consultant Mashal Yousaf.

He commended the World Bank for its steadfast support and constructive engagement with HEC throughout the project’s implementation.

Acknowledging the dedication of HEC and HEDP teams, he appreciated their tireless efforts in achieving the project’s objectives and contributing to the strengthening of Pakistan’s higher education ecosystem.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025