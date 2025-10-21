PML-N lawmaker, two brothers booked in murder case

RAWALPINDI: A case has been registered by the police against a PML-N member of the provincial assembly and owner of a private housing society, his two brothers and companions on the charges of murder, attempted murder and abetting the crime.

An FIR has been registered with the Chontra police against the MPA Naeem Ijaz, his brothers Wasim Ijaz, Nadeem Ijaz and 12 other individuals on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, former councilor Mohammad Saqlain. In the FIR, Saqlain alleged that his ancestral land in the area of Sihal was being occupied by workers of the ruling party MPA.

He alleged he and his family had been facing serious threats. He said about 20 days ago, he, along with some villagers, protested against the MPA for alleged occupation of lands. People of the village formed a committee to resolve the matter through talks.

In this regard, a consultation was held at the house of Mohammad Irshad on Sunday, he said.

After the consultation, he reached Sihal Chowk along with his brother Mohammad Hasnain, an uncle and others and were talking to each other when all of a sudden Wasim Ijaz, Ali Imran, Raman Imran, Waheed etc. of Pind Malho along with other people armed with weapons and sticks appeared there.

He said in the FIR that the armed men opened fire and attacked them with rods and sticks. As a result, his brother Mohammad Hasnain, Tajammal Israr and uncle Mushtaq were injured, while the attackers escaped.

He said that the injured were being taken to the district headquarters hospital when his brother died.

The whole incident happened on the orders and instigation of the MPA, the FIR added.

After the incident, the relatives of the deceased and local people staged a protest on Sahal Road. ASP Saddar division Zainab Ayub and police officials negotiated with the protesters and assured them that the suspects will be arrested soon. On the police assurance, the protest was called off and the body was taken to the hospital.

The FIR was registered after conducting a postmortem on the body and medical examination of the injured.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025