US president Trump says Hamas will be ‘eradicated’ if they breach Gaza deal

US President Donald Trump has said that he would give Hamas a chance to honour the Gaza truce deal with Israel, but warned the group would be “eradicated” if it fails to do so, AFP reports.

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them, if we have to. They’ll be eradicated, and they know that.”