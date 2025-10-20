SC’s Constitutional Bench resumes hearing petitions against 26th Amendment

An eight-member Constitutional Bench (CB) of the Supreme Court (SC) has resumed hearing a set of petitions against the 26th Amendment.

The Amendment was passed by Parliament during an overnight session in October last year, with the PTI claiming seven of its lawmakers were abducted to gain their favour as the party opposed the legislation. The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) also alleged its two senators were being pressured, with both later defying party line to vote in the tweaks’ favour.

The legislation, which altered judicial authority and tenure, has been a lightning rod for debate, with both opposition parties and legal experts questioning its impact on the judiciary’s independence. The tweaks took away the SC’s suo motu powers, set the chief justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) term at three years and empowered a Special Parliamentary Committee for the appointment of the CJP from among the three most senior SC judges. It also paved the way for the formation of the CB, which is now hearing petitions against the very legislation that enabled its establishment.

The bench hearing the pleas is headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and also includes Justices Mazhar, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Ayesha Malik, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Today, petitioner Muhammad Akram Sheikh, one of the founding leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and its former president, began his arguments in the case.

Thus far, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) lawyer Hamid Khan, Balochistan High Court Bar Association’s counsel Munir A. Malik, and petitioners Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed and senior lawyer Abid Shahid Zuberi have presented their arguments.

They have sought the formation of a 16-member full court as per the number of judges present in the SC in Oct 2024, when the Amendment was passed. Judges have questioned whether the CB has the power to issue orders for the constitution of a full court, as requested by petitioners.

In recent hearings, Justice Ayesha has noted that there seemed to be no absolute bar on the CB from issuing any judicial order requiring the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to nominate members to the bench under Arti­cle 191A — the new provision added under the 26th Amendment to create the CB.

Justice Mandokhail has wondered whether judges comprising the current CB could hear petitions against the 26th Amendment if they were its “beneficiaries”.

The case proceedings are being live-streamed on the SC’s YouTube channel since October 8, upon the petitioners’ request. The bench will first determine whether the challenges should be heard by a full court comprising all available SC judges or by the same eight-judge CB, before deciding on the 26th Amendment itself.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Mandokhail asked Sheikh whether he was also appearing on behalf of other petitioners in the case, to which the senior advocate replied that he was only representing himself.

Justice Mandokhail noted that Sardar Latif Khosa was stated as Sheikh’s counsel, at which the lawyer sought the judges’ permission to present his arguments, saying he had the right to do so.

Justice Aminuddin then asked Sheikh to apprise the bench of a “constitutional path to form a full court”.

“We are bound by our oath. So far, not a single lawyer has presented their arguments as per the Constitution. One sahib also said to keep the Constitution aside,” the judge remarked.

Upon Justice Aminuddin asking Sheikh what a full court meant according to him, the latter termed the question a “futile debate”.

Then, as opposed to the other requests made so far for a “pre-Amendment” full court, Sheikh sought a full court comprising “all 24” of the present SC judges.

“This Constitutional Bench cannot hear this case,” he asserted, at which Justice Aminuddin noted that the question was how to include a “non-Constitutional Bench judge” in the CB.

Justice Mandokhail then asked, “Are you saying that even if there are 24 judges, it should not be called a Constitutional Bench but the Supreme Court?”

Calling the 26th Amendment “controversial”, Sheikh said, “Not even any of the dictators dented the Constitution as much as the 26th Amendment did.”

The lawyer contended that the CB judges had two roles at the moment, out of which one was “controversial”. “I hope that God gives you the courage to strike down this Amendment,” he said.

Sheikh argued that the current eight-member CB was not eligible to strike down the 26th Amendment as it was constituted under the same legislation.

He added that it was a set principle that a smaller bench could not reverse the ruling of a larger bench.

Here, Justice Mazhar remarked, “The matter is new now. The Constitutional Bench has been formed. Give arguments based on the new circumstances.

“You say that this Constitutional Bench cannot strike down the 26th Amendment as it would be a conflict of interest. On the other hand, you say that a full court comprising all 24 judges should be formed. Will that full court of all 24 judges not have a conflict of interest?” Justice Mazhar asked.

In February, six judges were elevated to the SC — namely Justices Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Shakeel Ahmad, Aamer Farooq, and Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

Justice Mandokhail also wondered whether having all 24 judges in the bench would mean that “they would have the right to declare void an older decision”.

Sheikh replied, “You yourself said that all Supreme Court judges may be nominated as a judge of the Constitutional Bench. Whatever the Supreme Court decides, it will be acceptable to all parties.”

The ex-SCBA president further said, “There is an impression that the standard of the judiciary’s independence in Pakistan does not meet international standards.

“There was an election in our country. Some people thought that the election would be scrutinised. Then, a commission was made to stop that scrutiny and accountability. This Constitutional Amendment came as a result of it,” Sheikh claimed.

He termed the background of the Amendment as “extremely important”. Justice Mandokhail told the lawyer to present his arguments on the Amendment later on, as first the CB had to decide which bench would hear the case.

“Keep talking about the world, but you have not said a word about the bench’s constitution,” Justice Aminuddin quipped.

Justice Mandokhail asked that if Sheikh’s argument that the CB could not hear the case was accepted, then who would issue orders for the formation of a full court.

Justice Bilal also questioned Sheikh about which bench had the power to strike down the 26th Amendment if the CB did not, to which the lawyer replied that the SC had to decide about the Amendment.

“Unless you prove that this bench is not eligible to hear the case, we cannot accept your request,” Justice Aminuddin remarked.

The petitions

The 26th Amendment had been challenged by various bar associations, bar councils, lawyers, the PTI, and some politicians. The SC is also seized with separate petitions seeking the formation of a full court to hear the matter, rather than the CB.

The petitioners have requested the apex court to strike down the entire 26th Amendment on grounds of procedural impropriety if determined that the requisite two-thirds of the lawfully elected membership of each House did not freely exercise their right to vote in favour of the same as required under Article 239, which elaborates on bills and their passage to amend the Constitution.

In the alternative, the petitioners pleaded, the court should strike down certain provisions of the 26th Amendment since they substantively undermine the independence of the judiciary, which is a salient feature of the Constitution.

These included the provisions for annual performance evaluations of high court judges by the JCP being inserted in Article 175A(1) and Articles 175A(18) to (20); the provisions relating to the appointment of the CJP being the substitution to Article 175A(3), and the provisions for constitutional benches in the SC and high courts.

The petitioners also challenged the constitutionality of the constitutional benches, arguing that the SC should declare invalid all amendments for which votes of such members whose election disputes were pending were necessary to achieve the prescribed numerical threshold in Article 239.

They also called for the Practice and Procedure Act 2024 and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act 2024 to be declared unconstitutional, void ab initio and of no legal effect, since they stem from an “unconstitutional” amendment and represent an attempt to achieve unconstitutional designs.

More to follow