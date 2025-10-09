26th Amendment case: Order for formation of full court can be issued using judicial powers, CB told

Senior lawyer Munir A. Malik contended on Thursday that an order for the formation of a full court could be issued using “judicial powers” as an eight-member Constitutional Bench (CB) of the Supreme Court (SC) heard pleas against the contentious legislation.

The Amendment, which was approved by both houses of parliament in October last year, altered judicial authority and tenure, and has been a lightning rod for debate with both opposition parties and legal experts questioning its impact on the judiciary’s autonomy.

It took away the SC’s suo motu powers, set the chief justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) term at three years and empowered a Special Parliamentary Committee for the appointment of the CJP from among the three most senior SC judges. It also paved the way for the formation of the CB, which is now hearing petitions against the very legislation that enabled its establishment.

The CB is headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and also includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Today’s hearing — which was streamed live — began at 11:30am and was adjourned at around 1pm. Malik, the counsel for the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, presented his arguments. Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abid Shahid Zuberi also began his arguments and is set to continue them on October 13 (Monday).

During yesterday’s hearing, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) lawyer Hamid Khan had requested the formation of a 16-member bench to hear the pleas, as per the number of SC judges at the time of the 26th Amendment’s passage.

Several judges, including Justice Aminuddin, observed that the 26th Amendment was currently part of the Constitution. Some judges questioned whether the CB had the power to form a full court, while Justice Malik noted there was no restriction on issuing a judicial order for that.

The bench will first determine whether the challenges should be heard by a full court comprising all available SC judges or by the same eight-judge CB, before deciding on the legality of the 26th Amendment.

The case was initially taken up in January, and after the CB’s approval of petitioners’ request for it, the proceedings are being live-streamed on the SC’s YouTube channel.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Malik voiced his support for the arguments presented by LHCBA counsel Hamid yesterday. At this, Justice Mandokhail asked him whether he also backed the statements about “keeping the points of the 26th Amendment aside”.

Justice Mazhar also noted that Hamid had asked the court to ignore the newly added Article 191A, under which the constitutional benches were formed in the apex court.

Malik then replied that a full court “existed before the 26th Amendment”. He contended that the CB was “formed within the Supreme Court” and requested that a bench comprising all SC judges hear the pleas.

During the hearing, judges questioned whether the CB had the power to issue orders for the constitution of a full court, while Malik contended that it could do so through a judicial order.

“Yes, absolutely. This order can be issued using judicial powers,” the BHCBA lawyer said in response to a question on the matter by Justice Mandokhail. “Everyone is obliged to follow a judicial order under Article 191A,” the counsel added.

The petitions

The 26th Amendment had been challenged by various bar associations, bar councils, lawyers, the PTI, and some politicians. The SC is also seized with separate petitions seeking the formation of a full court to hear the matter, rather than the CB.

The petitioners have requested the apex court to strike down the entire 26th Amendment on grounds of procedural impropriety if determined that the requisite two-thirds of the lawfully elected membership of each House did not freely exercise their right to vote in favour of the same as required under Article 239, which elaborates on bills and their passage to amend the Constitution.

In the alternative, the petitioners pleaded, the court should strike down certain provisions of the 26th Amendment since they substantively undermine the independence of the judiciary, which is a salient feature of the Constitution.

These included the provisions for annual performance evaluations of high court judges by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan being inserted in Article 175A(1) and Articles 175A(18) to (20); the provisions relating to the appointment of the CJP being the substitution to Article 175A(3), and the provisions for constitutional benches in the SC and high courts.

The petitioners also challenged the constitutionality of the constitutional benches, arguing that the SC should declare invalid all amendments for which votes of such members whose election disputes were pending were necessary to achieve the prescribed numerical threshold in Article 239.

They also called for the Practice and Procedure Act 2024 and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act 2024 to be declared unconstitutional, void ab initio and of no legal effect, since they stem from an “unconstitutional” amendment and represent an attempt to achieve unconstitutional designs.

More to follow