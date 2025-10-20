Over 5,500 police officials deployed for Test match

RAWALPINDI: Police have chalked out a traffic and security plan for Pakistan-South Africa Test series with the deployment of 5,500 police personnel and 367 wardens to ensure peace and smooth flow of traffic.

According to a spokesperson, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said more than 5,500 officers of Rawalpindi Police will be performing security duties with 367 traffic officials/officers during the cricket matches.

Senior police officers are assigned for security in the field. As part of the security, snipers have been deployed on the rooftops and monitoring is being done with CCTV cameras for which a separate control room has been established.

Police station mobiles, elite and dolphin squads are patrolling around the stadium, and traffic arrangements have been made for the convenience of citizens.

Cheques distributed

Meanwhile, CPO Hamdani distributed cheques among families of martyrs and veterans from the income of the welfare projects at a ceremony.

A police spokesperson said that Rs15,000 each will be paid to the families of martyrs every month. Moreover, Rs10,000 per month will be paid to the veterans.

The ceremony was attended by the SSPs operations, investigation, SPs, DSPs and other officers.

The CPO named the welfare projects after the martyrs and veterans on the occasion of the inauguration of the Police Welfare Filling Station at the old airport.

He distributed the cheques from the income received from the police welfare filling stations to among families of martyrs and veterans. The cheques were handed over to 122 martyrs’ families and seven veterans who were disabled, seriously injured and receiving permanent medicines and treatment.

The CPO said that this amount will be delivered to your doorsteps every month and this will be in addition to the benefits already received.

He said: “My doors are open for those whose children want to be recruited in the police. The courage and determination of the families of martyrs and veterans is commendable. With the tireless work and efforts of the Rawalpindi Police, these two welfare projects were completed in a short time, which is a matter of honor for me”.

The CPO also gave shields, cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the officers who played the best role in the completion of both welfare projects.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025