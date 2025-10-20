E-Paper | October 20, 2025

JI wants to change ‘system’, not faces: Hafiz Naeem

A Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

MALAKAND: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that his party wants to change the ‘system’, not just faces or parties.

He was addressing a ceremony held at Sports Complex in Thana on Sunday in connection with a test arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation to select candidates for its Bano Qabil (become capable) programme.

The JI chief said that 65 per cent of the country’s population consisted of youth, who had been completely ignored by the rulers. He said that education was a fundamental right of every individual, but rulers turned it into a business. Children from poor and middle class families were being deprived of higher education owing to increase in fees of public sector universities, he added.

He stressed the need for a unified system and curriculum, stating that class-based education system shut the doors of progress for poor. He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation initially set a target to launch free IT courses for one million youth, which was being increased to two million.

Thousands of students from Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Bajaur districts participated in the test. Due to the large number of candidates and limited space, the test was conducted in two sessions.

The event was also addressed by Jamaat-i-Islami emir North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inayatullah Khan and emir of Malakand Shahab Hussain.

Hafiz Naeem said that it was need of the hour to provide opportunities to youth in the fields of IT and artificial intelligence (AI). He said that 21 per cent men and 27 per cent women could lose their jobs in the future owing to development of artificial intelligence. He said that JI was working to provide training and employment opportunities to youth.

He said that 37 per cent of children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were out of school. “Education is not charity; it is a right,” he stated, adding that more than 30 million children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan were currently out of school.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...