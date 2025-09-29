E-Paper | September 29, 2025

JI launches digital skills training for youth in Mohmand

Published September 29, 2025

MOHMAND: In an initiative to empower youth of the tribal district of Mohmand, the Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation has launched a comprehensive digital skills training programme, targeting unemployed educated youth as well as school and college students.

The announcement came at a press conference held at Mohmand Press Club here the other day, featuring key local leaders including Jamaat-i-Islami’s district emir Muhammad Saeed Khan, Al-Khidmat Foundation’s Mohmand president Dr Israr Ali, along with volunteers Musamir Shah and Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The programme, Bano Qabil 2.0, envisions equipping the youth with cutting-edge skills in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare them for the competitive global job market, they said.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s central emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has championed this vision, recognising the critical importance of AI and digital competencies in shaping the future workforce.

The president Al-Khidmat Foundation Mohmand, Dr Israr Ali, emphasised that the initiative was a golden opportunity for youth in Mohmand, as it offers over 28 specialised IT courses, completely free of cost.

“These include digital marketing, e-commerce, web development, video editing, graphic design, Amazon selling, and app development, all delivered through convenient online platforms,” said Israr.

Dr Israr Ali said that it ensured accessibility for students and youth across the district, with special efforts to encourage female participation so that women could also gain these vital skills from the comfort of their homes.

He said that to further facilitate access, a fully equipped digital training centre with reliable internet connectivity would be established in Mohmand. Plans are also underway to open additional centres in response to demand, ensuring that no enthusiastic learner was left behind, he added.

Muhammad Saeed Khan highlighted the urgency of equipping young people with modern skills, saying it was meant to enable them to effectively compete for both national and international employment opportunities.

This initiative not only addresses unemployment but also prepares the youth to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s growing digital economy, he said.

The programme’s straightforward online registration process has already attracted eager applicants, signaling strong local interest.

The organisers urged all eligible youth and students to seize this chance to build their future through high-quality digital education, a key to success in today’s tech-driven world.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

