Two women killed, 30 injured as coaster collides with mountainside in KP’s Haripur: Rescue 1122

Zahid Imdad Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 07:19pm
Photo of a bus after it collided with the mountainside on Jab road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur. — Photo courtesy Rescue 1122
Photo of a bus after it collided with the mountainside on Jab road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur. — Photo courtesy Rescue 1122

Two women were killed and 30 others were injured on Sunday when a coaster carrying a wedding party collided with the mountainside on Jab road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur, according to Rescue 1122.

A Rescue 1122 statement said the accident took place due to brake failure.

Subsequently, four Rescue 1122 ambulances and a rescue vehicle were sent to the site, it said, adding that the bodies and most of the injured were taken to Trauma Centre Haripur. Two of the injured whose condition was critical were sent to Abbottabad.

In a similar incident in late September, 11 deaths were reported after a truck crashed in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan. Three people were also injured in the accident, which a Rescue 1122 spokesperson attributed to brake failure.

In another accident the same month on September 9, two women had died while four people were injured after a jeep they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in KP’s Mansehra.

This was two day after five members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Hazara Motorway in Haripur. The accident had taken place when a trailer en route to Rawalpindi collided with a car near the Maqsood Interchange on the motorway.

