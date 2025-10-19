E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Heavy vehicles claim lives of two bikers in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:55am
Angered residents set one of the heavy vehicles on fire, police say. — Dawn
Angered residents set one of the heavy vehicles on fire, police say. — Dawn

KARACHI: Two bike riders were killed and two others injured when heavy vehicles hit them in separate incidents in the city on Saturday, police and rescue services officials said.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told Dawn that 37-year-old Sabir Baber was riding a motorcycle when a water bowser (KJF-6195) hit him at Liaquatabad-10 in the limits of Sharifabad police station. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The incident angered area people who set the heavy vehicle on fire, after which it was completely destroyed, said Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan. He added that it was a private company’s bowser. The driver responsible for the incident escaped from the spot. The mob also damaged a trailer (TMP-156), said a traffic police official.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed while two others were injured when a heavy vehicle hit them on M.M. Alam Road near Malir Cantonment.

Model Colony SHO Shaukat Awan told Dawn that three persons were riding the bike when the six-wheeler loaded trailer hit them. As a result, they sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where one of them was declared dead.

The officer claimed that he was present at Model Mor when the incident occurred. He rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The errant driver was arrested. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....