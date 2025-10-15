3 bike-riders killed by heavy vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: Three young motorcyclists were killed by heavy vehicles in the metropolis on Tuesday, police said.

In Korangi Industrial Area, two teenage boys were killed and one other was injured when a rashly driven coaster hit their motorcycle near Memon Institute at Singer Chowrangi. As a result, three teenagers sustained critical injuries.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where Mudasar Faheem, 15, and Ayan Ashraf, 14, were declared dead while Rafay Khalid, 16, was admitted for treatment.

The driver responsible for the incident, identified as Shahid Sattar, was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

In another incident, another young biker was killed on the main Mauripur Road on Tuesday morning.

Kalri SHO Saleem Marwat said that Habib Jamil, 22, was riding the bike when an unidentified trailer hit him while overtaking on the road. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The driver of the heavy vehicle managed to speed away.

In a separate incident, a young man was killed in a hit-and-run accident off Superhighway.

The traffic police said that the man was critically injured and transported to the JPMC where he died during treatment.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025