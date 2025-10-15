E-Paper | October 15, 2025

3 bike-riders killed by heavy vehicles in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:35am
Two teenage boys killed in Korangi Industrial Area; another young biker killed on main Mauripur Road. — Reuters/File
Two teenage boys killed in Korangi Industrial Area; another young biker killed on main Mauripur Road. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Three young motorcyclists were killed by heavy vehicles in the metropolis on Tuesday, police said.

In Korangi Industrial Area, two teenage boys were killed and one other was injured when a rashly driven coaster hit their motorcycle near Memon Institute at Singer Chowrangi. As a result, three teenagers sustained critical injuries.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where Mudasar Faheem, 15, and Ayan Ashraf, 14, were declared dead while Rafay Khalid, 16, was admitted for treatment.

The driver responsible for the incident, identified as Shahid Sattar, was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

In another incident, another young biker was killed on the main Mauripur Road on Tuesday morning.

Kalri SHO Saleem Marwat said that Habib Jamil, 22, was riding the bike when an unidentified trailer hit him while overtaking on the road. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The driver of the heavy vehicle managed to speed away.

In a separate incident, a young man was killed in a hit-and-run accident off Superhighway.

The traffic police said that the man was critically injured and transported to the JPMC where he died during treatment.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...