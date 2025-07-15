‘4 of a family’ among 5 killed in Karachi road accidents

Five people — four from the same family — were killed in two separate road accidents in Karachi on Tuesday, according to rescue officials.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

At least four people lost their lives and another six were injured — all from the same family — after their speeding car crashed into a wall next to a nullah on the Hawkesbay Road in the city’s Mauripur area, according to DIG South Syed Asad Raza.

DIG South speculated that the family was most likely returning from Hawkesbay beach. The incident took place at 9am on Tuesday.

“The accident most likely happened as a result of speeding,” said DIG South, adding that further investigation is underway.

The deceased include a man and woman — identified as Yousuf and Khalida — along with two children, 6-year-old Zainab and 10-year-old Ayesha.

The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital, three of whom are currently in critical condition, according to Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

In a separate incident, a collision between a trailer and a truck left one dead and three injured near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway, according to rescue officials.

The injured were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, as per rescue officials.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Gaya Chand, rescue officials said.

On June 19, a speeding dumper truck overturned on a 4x4 vehicle on Rashid Minhas Road, killing a woman and an accompanying five-year-old girl. On June 11, a young man was killed and his wife injured in an accident after an unknown vehicle hit their bike on the Super Highway.

The same day, two boys were killed after a water tanker hit them near Abdullah College in North Nazimabad.