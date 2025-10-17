Houthi military chief killed in Israeli attack

SANAA: The military chief of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has been killed in an Israeli attack, the group said on Thursday, threatening revenge.

Major General Moham­med al-Ghamari died in “honourable battle against the Israeli enemy”, a military statement said, without giving further details.

His death was anno­unced days into a ceasefire in the two-year Gaza conflict, during which the Houthis repeatedly attac­ked Israeli targets and cargo ships in the Red Sea.

Ghamari died alongside “companions” and his 13-year-old son, the Houthi statement said, without giving the date of the attack.

The Houthis’ general staff headquarters was among the targets of the last major Israeli air strike on Yemen in late September, Israel’s military said at the time.

But Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X on Thursday that Ghamari “died of his wounds” after a strike in August that killed the Houthi prime minister and half his cabinet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Ghamari was “eliminated among a series of terrorist commanders who sought to harm us — we will get to them all”, according to a post by his office.

The Houthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, have traded attacks with Israeli and American forces during the Gaza conflict. Their statement said they had carried out 758 military operations, deploying 1,835 munitions, including drones and missiles, during their campaign.

“The rounds of conflict with the enemy have not ended, and the Zionist enemy (Israel) will receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed,” it said.

The Houthis began firing on Israel-linked shipping in the busy Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade route early in the Gaza war, claiming to act in solidarity with the Pales­tinians. Their frequent drone and missile attacks on Israel have drawn a heavy Israeli response, including the August airstrike that killed the prime minister and 11 other senior officials.

After US President Don­ald Trump returned to power in January, a seven-week American campaign of near-daily bombing left 300 people dead, according to a tally of Houthi figures. The Houthis, who hail from Yemen’s rugged north, have controlled lar­ge swathes of the country, including the capital San­aa, for more than a decade.

Attacks by a Saudi-led international coalition from early 2015 failed to dislodge them, while the conflict plunged Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, into a major humanitarian catastrophe. Without directly blaming Israel for his killing, Houthis said that the conflict with Israel had not ended. Israel will “receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed”.

In August, Israel targeted the Houthi group’s chief of staff and defence minister in airstrikes on Sanaa in Yemen in which the prime minister of Yemen’s Houthi-run government was killed.

Israel had said then that the airstrike had targeted the al-Ghamari, defence minister and other senior officials.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025