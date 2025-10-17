E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Balochistan cabinet slams Afghan aggression

Saleem Shahid Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 09:01am
Screengrab of Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti chairing a cabinet meeting, on October 16. — @dpr_gob on X
Screengrab of Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti chairing a cabinet meeting, on October 16. — @dpr_gob on X

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet on Thursday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s aggression against Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the prompt, effective and professional response of Pakistan’s armed forces against the aggressor.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, paid rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland and offered prayers for their eternal peace.

The meeting discussed a wide range of political, administrative and legislative matters, and approved several key decisions.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Bugti said that “every government that came to power in Afghanistan maintained the same hostile posture. From 1947 till today, Afghan rulers have shown no positive change in their attitude”.

He made it clear that repatriation of Afghan refugees is the final decision of the federal government and the provincial government will ensure full implementation of this policy.

Approves amendments allowing commissioners to impose Section 144

The cabinet also approved amendments to powers related to imposition of Section 144, allowing deputy commissioners to enforce it for 30 days, commissioners for 60 days, and the additional chief secretary (home) for 90 days.

The cabinet approved expansion of the mangrove forest area to strengthen ecological protection and counter effects of climate change along Balochistan’s coastal belt.

The meeting approved the establishment of anti-sexual crimes units dedicated to registering and investigating cases of sexual abuse, and endorsed creation of a special women’s protection force to ensure immediate assistance and legal support for women facing harassment.

The cabinet formed a committee, led by provincial minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, to finalise recommendations for the Balochistan Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, aimed at promoting sustainable growth in the fisheries sector.

The cabinet also approved the Balochistan Control of Narcotics Substances Bill, 2025, designed to curb drug trafficking, enforce strict legal measures and promote social reforms.

In compliance with the top court directives, the cabinet approved amendments to the Nikah Nama (Marriage Registration Form-II) and also passed the Balochistan Overseas Pakistanis’ Commission Bill, 2025, to establish an mechanism to resolve issues faced by overseas Baloch citizens.

The meeting approved release of funds for implementing the Youth Policy.

The cabinet granted industry status to the Mines and Minerals sector, opening new avenues for investment in mineral development. It also approved the establishment of a Journalists’ Housing Colony for members of the Gwadar Press Club to provide them with residential facilities.

The meeting also approved the Balochistan Land Lease Policy, 2025, aimed at ensuring transparent, equitable, and sustainable use of state land.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

