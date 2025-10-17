E-Paper | October 17, 2025

SBCA launches demolition drive in Lyari

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a large-scale demolition campaign against dangerous and dilapidated buildings across Karachi on the directives of Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said a statement on Thursday.

“Under the leadership of Director General SBCA Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, the campaign aims to protect citizens’ lives and ensure public safety by removing life-threatening structures from densely populated areas,” it said.

It added that the demolition operation was carried out in the Lyari area, where highly dangerous buildings are being safely dismantled by the SBCA demolition teams. The authority has emphasised that this campaign marks a major step toward preventing potential building collapses and safeguarding human lives.

“As per the latest SBCA report, a total of 540 buildings in Karachi have been declared dangerous, of which 59 are categorised as ‘extremely hazardous’. Most of these buildings have already been vacated while the demolition process is being carried out in phases with the support of the district administration,” said the statement.

These dangerous structures, it said, were identified by the Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings, comprising qualified structural engineers who assessed the buildings’ stability and safety conditions. Mr Halepoto said that the campaign reflects the Sindh government’s vision to prioritise public safety and urban resilience.

“Our top priority is to ensure that no citizen loses his/her life under a collapsing building. This campaign is a crucial step toward a safer Karachi,” the statement quoted the DG SBCA as saying.

He said that alongside the demolition of dangerous buildings, a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against illegal and unauthorised constructions, ensuring that development in the city proceeds according to safety and regulatory standards.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

