Parliament has become meaningless: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has declared that Pakistan’s political future will no longer be determined within the walls of Parliament but through the collective power of people in streets.

Speaking to a massive crowd at Mufti Mahmood Conference here on Thursday, he said that Parliament had lost its relevance. The real struggle for power now lied in public sphere, he added.

“Parliament has become meaningless. The real decisions will now be made in streets and among people,” said Mr Rehman said, drawing thunderous applause from supporters. “We will fight for people’s rights and restore real democracy in this country,” he added.

He paid glowing tribute to his father late Mufti Mahmood, calling him a visionary leader, whose movement laid the foundation of Islamic politics in Pakistan. “Mufti Mahmood lives in our hearts even today. His struggle forced the agents of colonialism to flee. His struggle established the concept of justice and equality under an Islamic framework,” he said.

Mufti Mahmood Conference turns into JUI-F power show

The JUI-F chief described Dera Ismail Khan as a “historical pivot” of political transformation, asserting that a new political era was about to begin. “Islamabad will no longer remain in the hands of ignorant. After two decades of struggle, people will reclaim their power,” he said.

He accused establishment of turning Parliament into a “slave institution” and said that the true source of authority in Pakistan was will of people. Rejecting what he described as “America-backed democracy,” he said that JUI-F remained committed to a system based on the Quran, Sunnah, and aspirations of people.

Mr Rehman also condemned what he called the “moral decay” of society, arguing that vulgarity and obscenity were being promoted under the guise of modernism. He urged youth to follow the vision of Mufti Mahmood to secure their ideological and political future.

He reiterated his uncompromising stance on Israel, declaring that “no one will be allowed to recognise it.” Calling Israel a “cursed nation,” he accused it of breaching international treaties and committing atrocities against Palestinians. He criticised US President Donald Trump, saying “while preaching peace, he armed Israel and fueled the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians.”

He described these actions as “a violation of Geneva Conventions,” saying the International Court of Justice had already termed Israeli leaders war criminals.

“The so-called peace agreements will collapse just like all previous ones,” he warned, vowing that JUI-F would never accept any attempt to normalise ties with Israel and would continue to support the Palestinian cause.

Turning to foreign policy and national security, Mr Rehman expressed concern over Pakistan’s deteriorating regional relations and isolation in global diplomacy. “Pakistan can no longer afford wars,” he cautioned. “Our submissive foreign policy has eroded our credibility, China’s trust is declining and we are being pushed towards diplomatic isolation.”

Referring to rising tensions with Afghanistan, he called for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue, saying that “proxy wars and internal conflicts must end.” He said that Pakistan’s future depended on peace, economic stability and development, not on perpetual confrontation. He also accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of failing to maintain law and order and of mishandling province’s security situation.

The conference also served as a tribute to the religious and political legacy of Mufti Mahmood. Former MNA Maulana Asad Mahmood recited a poem by renowned poet Ghafar Babar in his father’s memory and pledged to carry forward his mission.

Speakers praised Mufti Mahmood’s role in safeguarding finality of Prophethood, uniting religious seminaries and embedding Islamic provisions into Constitution.

JUI-F senior leaders Maulana Rashid Somro, Maulana Amjad Khan and Maulana Jamaluddin also addressed the gathering. They said that Pakistan’s stability and progress were linked to implementation of Islamic system, asserting that “no power can halt the JUI-F movement, which is rooted deeply among people.”

In his concluding remarks, Mr Rehman reaffirmed that his party would never compromise on its ideological foundations. “The future of Pakistan is tied to Islam and the will of its people, not to foreign powers,” he said.

The conference drew thousands of participants from across the country, turning Dera Ismail Khan into a focal point of political and religious mobilisation. The event ended with a collective pledge to continue Mufti Mahmood’s mission and to work for the establishment of an Islamic system of governance in Pakistan.

For JUI-F, the conference was more than a commemoration. It was a show of political strength and a direct message to establishment.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025