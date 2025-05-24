E-Paper | May 24, 2025

Babusar Road reopens to traffic after seven months

Jamil Nagri Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:26am

Vehicles cross the Gatidas area near Babusar Top after the road was reopened on Friday.—Dawn
GILGIT: Babusar Road, which connects the picturesque town of Naran in the Kaghan Valley with Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan, was reopened to traffic on Friday after remaining closed for seven months.

The scenic Babusar Top and Babusar Pass usually remain closed from November to June every year owing to heavy snow. Through Babusar Pass, the journey from Diamer to Mansehra takes seven hours, while the same distance is covered in 14 hours through the Karakoram Highway. The reopening of this high-altitude pass is likely to increase tourist influx in GB and also tourism activity across the Naran and Kaghan Valley and adjoining areas.

Situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet above sea level, Babusar Top is a famous tourist spot. Tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan prefer to travel through Babusar Pass to enjoy the weather and breathtaking sights.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed the road clearance operation two days ago after removing snow. Officials of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan confirmed to Dawn that the Babusar road has been cleared for traffic and allowed traffic on both sides.

An official of district administration said that traffic on both sides was allowed on Thursday. The NHA crew cleared over 21 glaciers between Naran and Babusar Top in phases and Diamer district administration cleared snow avalanches on the Diamer side.

The Diamer district administration has suggested travellers to follow SOPs for travelling on the road as the traffic accidents report from Babusar top to Chilas of Diamer section annually. Diamer Police have established check posts at Babusar top and mobile towers have made functional to provide Internet facility.

A local hotel association said there has been a noticeable increase in the number of tourists from various parts of the country, with hundreds of visitors now arriving daily in Naran. Hotels, restaurants, and tour operators are reporting a sharp rise in bookings and activity, signalling a strong start to the summer tourism season, reports APP.

It added that the local stakeholders, including hoteliers and tour guides, have welcomed the reopening and are hopeful for a prosperous season, provided that authorities continue to ensure road safety and timely communication regarding weather conditions and travel advisories.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2025

