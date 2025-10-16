Injured harasser arrested after CCD ‘encounter’ in Multan

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) Multan region claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man in the Shah Rukn-i-Alam area after an encounter on charges of harassing female students.

The suspect was reportedly injured during the arrest.

According to the CCD public relations officer (PRO), officials took action after a video went viral on social media. The video allegedly showed an unidentified motorcyclist teasing girls walking to schools and colleges within the jurisdiction of the Shah Rukn-i-Alam police station.

The CCD then formed a special team to arrest the suspect. The man was traced using CCTV footage, latest technology, and geo-fencing.

The CCD officials chased the suspect during school and college hours. During the chase, the motorcyclist, fearing arrest, attempted to flee and accelerated the bike. This led to his motorcycle slipping, causing a road accident in which he sustained fractures to his arm and leg. Officials then overpowered and arrested him. He was identified as Aman, a resident of E-block, Shah Rukn-i-Alam colony, Multan, and has reportedly tendered an apology to the students’ parents and the police.

Tortured, Shaved: Two persons allegedly tortured an elderly man, shaved his head, beard, moustaches and eyebrows on charges of harassing women at Chak 255/EB in Gaggo Mandi police precincts in Vehari on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim, Rizwan, travelled to the nearby village 471/EB for work. There, two men Ghazanfar and Abbas reportedly lured him into a premises where they stripped him, tied his hands and shaved his head, beard, moustaches and eyebrows. The suspects are also accused of making an explicit video of the incident.

Reports said the elderly man used to harass and tease women after arriving in the village, prompting Ghazanfar and Abbas to carry out the attack.

Gaggo police have registered a case against the two suspects.

RAPE: A gypsy woman ‘S’ (45) was alleged raped in a hut in the limits of City Jalapur Pirwala police station.

According to police, the woman complained that she along with her son was present in her hut on Permit Road where suspect ‘M’ allegedly raped her while his two accomplices stayed outside.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025