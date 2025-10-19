THE WEEK THAT WAS

Sanwal Yaar Piya | Geo TV, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

Despite his distracting kurtas of many colours, Ahmed Ali Akbar shines as Sanwal, bringing the acting chops and star presence to anchor this show to some level of watchability.

Perhaps the phenomenon that requires the deepest inquiry is how Feroze Khan brings exactly the same look and persona to every drama, and the mass audience doesn’t even blink! He plays Aliyaar, the privileged son of the criminal Moosa (Yasir Nawaz), who once ran a gambling den but has now graduated to land mafia boss as Seth Daud. In sharp comparison, Aliyaar is polished and Western-educated, which makes him a “babe magnet” at his new university. His friendship with Piya (Durre Fishan) is improbable but not impossible.

While Durre and her foolish, unintelligent father Aslam (Nayyer Ejaz) are suspicious of the earnest-hearted Sanwal for being a common goon, the sophisticated Aliyaar slips into their lives with ease. Aslam has a dark past of theft and gambling addictions. He let his wife bleed to death and even “lost” his newborn baby girl Piya to Moosa, aka Seth Daud. As Piya and Aliyaar become closer, the sins of the past cast dark shadows on the young girl’s future.

Pamaal | Green Entertainment, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

The first episode surprised viewers with a strange AI-generated audience of celebrities, as the opening sequence introduces us to writer Malika Riaz (Saba Qamar) receiving an award at a ceremony.

Malika was a happy but deprived girl who idolised the father she never knew, and fell in love with Raza (Usman Mukhtar) in whom she thought she might see his image. But Raza is a cold, difficult-to-please man, whose wealth and suave appearance hide serious mental health issues. Malika rejects her kind cousin Anas (Haris Waheed) in favour of a romantic fantasy. A dramatic “meet cute” and sudden attraction led to what should be a marriage made in heaven, but from the teasers it is obvious Raza is not what he seems to be.

Saba Qamar is luminous and Usman Mukhtar plays easily into the role of a controlling, distant husband. There is an air of impending doom from the initial episodes and the teasers, which leave a sense of melancholy that may not appeal to everyone. There is nothing new in this story, but it is well-made and despite the worn-out theme, is well-written. Both Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar are talented artists who need to try something different than playing the same kind of emotionally damaged individuals in every serial.

Jama Taqseem | Hum TV, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

What began as a traditional take on the adjustments and tribulations of a newlywed couple from different backgrounds took a critical turn into the hidden problem of sexual harassment in families. The popularity of the serial and the respectful but impactful way in which harassment has been explained has made it a talking point on social media.

Good performances from the young cast of Elahi Bux Khan and Nazeeha Zainab as perpetrator and victim under Ali Hassan’s skilled direction have made these episodes so gripping. Talha Chahour is always good as the well-meaning boy-next-door and his rude awakening to the reality of familial dysfunction was very relatable. Layla, the outsider looking in, is another aspiration character that Mawra Hocane is great at playing. Excellent cast chemistry, no long dialogues or extra tracks and authentic characters make this one of the best shows on air.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Sharpasand | ARY, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

Everyone respects Firasat Ali Khan (Naumaan Ijaz) who seems like a sweet friendly old uncle. When will the mask of this manipulative, demon-in-human-form finally slip before he ruins more lives?

Published in Dawn, ICON, October 19th, 2025