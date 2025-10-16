‘War on terror’ a battle for country’s survival: Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that the war against terrorism is a battle for the country’s national survival, stressing that the country’s youth are its most valuable asset and that continuous, meaningful dialogue with them is essential for a bright and united future.

Speaking at the concluding session of the National Youth Summit 2025 at BUITEMS University of Quetta on Wednesday, the chief minister said the state has credible evidence that anti-Pakistan elements abroad are systematically attempting to indoctrinate young minds with negative propaganda.

“However, the defeat of such elements is inevitable,” he said, adding that Pakistan was founded on the principles of truth, sacrifice, and unity.

He urged the youth to embrace research, logic, and truth in an era where perceptions often overshadow facts.

“It is not necessary for a narrative to be popular — it must be truthful,” he said. Citing Muslim history, he remarked that although Abu Jahl’s narrative was once popular, it was false. “It is the state’s duty to engage the youth in a grand dialogue to acquaint them with facts.”

He said that his government had fulfilled its promise that no roads in Balochistan would be blocked in the name of protests. The chief minister announced that internet facilities would be provided in every high school, college, and university of Balochistan to ensure students’ access to modern education and research. However, he clarified that 4G services would be suspended wherever there was a threat to human lives or a risk of terrorism.

The chief minister claimed his cabinet was standing on the frontline in the war against terrorism. “If we do not stand together today, this war will reach every home,” he warned.

Speaking about Afghanistan, he said any attack on Pakistan would also affect Afghanistan. “Afghanistan opposed the creation of Pakistan and gave refuge to Baloch separatist Agha Abdul Karim. Yet, we hosted Afghan refugees for decades. Now, implementation of the One Document Regime is essential — if Haj and Umrah cannot be performed without a passport and visa, how can foreigners be allowed free movement in the country and in this province? The state comes before everything,” he stressed.

He said the state had verified intelligence indicating that certain Baloch separatist leaders were present in Afghanistan. Paying tribute to the soldiers martyred in Chaman last night, Mr Bugti said whenever Pakistan faces a challenge, the Pakistan Army rises to the occasion and responds decisively. “I salute Field Marshal General Asim Munir and every officer and soldier of our army,” Mr Bugti said.

The chief minister also announced a complete ban on poppy cultivation in Balochistan, warning that landowners involved in the illegal practice would face legal action. “Their tube-wells will be dismantled and their land rendered uncultivable through chemical spray,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025