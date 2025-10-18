Website review: Verify you are not a robot!

Sometimes, as you open any website, instead of opening up right away, it shows a page “Prove you’re human!” with a simple box to tick, or perhaps you’re stuck picking out every square with a bike, a crosswalk or a traffic sign. When I’m in a rush, it drives me crazy. But if I’ve got a minute, I actually enjoy it. And I assume many of you would be nodding here with me!

Although it sounds odd, I like this small verification game of spotting the bikes, crosswalks, cars, etc. And luckily, I have found “I’m Not a Robot” on Neal.fun (main site) — a site whose entire premise is proving you’re not a robot.

You start with the classic “I’m not a robot” checkbox when you open the site. But unlike the usual ones, where once you’re verified as human, you are taken to your actual site; here, you just keep getting more boxes to prove it again and again. Every box comes with something new, like it’s testing if you’re ‘really’ human and then it gets weirder and funnier with all sorts of challenging and sometimes silly tasks.

I won’t give away too much, but it actually made me laugh. It’s as simple as it is tricky, especially when no matter how hard you try, it still refuses to believe you’re human. That’s when you really have to use your grey cells to prove your point.

There’s even a “Reset” button, so if you mess up or get stuck, you can start all over again.

As far as the design or the layout is concerned, it’s totally plain. White background, neat text and nothing fancy.

Because there is not much to click around or explore, it keeps you hooked on those weird little puzzles that are like the ones websites throw at you when they think something’s off. And the best part? Every page loads fast. No lag, no drama.

It’s just a cool, small interactive site that definitely grabs your attention. Check it out here: https://neal.fun/not-a-robot

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025