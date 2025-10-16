Dug-up 6th Road adds to commuters’ misery as water supply project drags on

RAWALPINDI: The dug-up 6th Road, where a main water supply line is being laid, has caused numerous problems for motorists and pedestrians and created dust and air pollution for local residents.

The Punjab government’s Local Government Department launched the project to address water shortages in the garrison city under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment (PICII) and Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (Dreams-I) programmes, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under the project, an additional pipeline is being laid from Rawal Dam to Hailey Water Works, commonly known as Kali Tanki and Chiti Tanki, on Saidpur Road to supply an additional 5 million gallons per day (MGD).

The filtration plant at Rawal Dam will also be upgraded and rehabilitated.

The work began in August but the water supply line has not yet been laid, leaving the dug-up road to cause serious inconvenience to residents.

All major educational institutions, including the Women University and government boys’ and girls’ colleges located along this road, are affected, making daily travel difficult for students and residents alike.

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that the Local Government Department had started the project, but progress remained slow due to the absence of a City Implementation Team (CIT) head to supervise it.

He said WASA Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Hussnain was assigned to oversee the project in July but was later promoted as Acting Managing Director Murree, leaving the post vacant.

“After that, there was no one to look after the affairs of CIT in the garrison city.

The Local Government Department has been informed about the slow pace of work and asked to expedite the process,” he added.

Wasa spokesman Umer Farooq said the water supply project is being executed under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme of the Local Government and Community Development Department.

He said work is underway to lay a line for the delivery of 5 million gallons of water daily from Rawal Dam.

Once completed, the project will be handed over to Wasa Rawalpindi.

The slow pace of work has caused serious inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, who suffer daily while using the route.

Residents and commuters expressed frustration over the sluggish progress, saying the prolonged construction has troubled schoolchildren, patients and office-goers alike.

They suggested that the civic body should either expedite work round the clock or complete short stretches, about 10 to 15 feet, before digging up the next portion, instead of leaving the entire road excavated at once.

Suhail Khan, a motorist, said traffic jams have become a routine problem in the area. “People, especially children and the elderly, face serious difficulties as passing through the dug-up road has become risky,” he said.

Mehmood Malik, another commuter, said the trenches pose danger not only to motorcyclists but also to car drivers.

He added that the government should have carried out the work during summer vacations rather than when educational institutions reopened.

Mehmood Raja, a resident of Satellite Town, said the departments began development work two months ago but have failed to complete even a one-kilometre stretch of the road, creating problems for locals.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Satellite Town’s Block D, said it has become difficult to use the road to reach his office.

“I leave late every day just to avoid rush hours. Schoolchildren who travel by vans also reach home late due to the severe traffic jams in the area,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025