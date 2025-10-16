CM seeks report about ‘abduction’ of PTI activist

PESHAWAR: Soon after assuming his office, the newly-elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Wednesday directed the inspector general of police to submit a detailed report about the ‘abducted’ activist of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Sanam Javed.

He issued the directives to IGP Zulfiqar Hameed, who met him at Chief Minister’s House, according to a statement.

Sanam Javed, a prominent activist of PTI, was allegedly abducted from Peshawar’s high-security zone on October 7. The activist, who was convicted by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore earlier in August this year in connection with May 9 attack on Shadman police station, had been living in Peshawar for the past several months.

She was picked up near a police checkpost outside Civil Officers Mess on Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road, just a stone’s throw from CM House.

Afridi to meet Imran Khan in jail today

Meanwhile, the newly-elected chief minister has decided to meet PTI pattern-in-chief Imran Khan in jail.

The statement said that Mr Afridi decided to go to Adiala Jail today (Thursday) to meet Imran Khan. In this connection, the provincial government has sent a formal letter to federal and Punjab governments to make arrangements for his meeting with Imran Khan.

The letter has been addressed to federal interior secretary and home secretary of Punjab, stating that necessary arrangements should be made for chief minister to meet Imran Khan.

“I am directed to refer to the subject above and to state that Mr Mohammad Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intends to meet Mr Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, on Thursday, the 16th of October,” says the letter.

It states that necessary arrangements in this regard may kindly be made to facilitate the meeting of the chief minister.

After the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister, the staff of Chief Minister’s Secretariat welcomed him while a contingent of police presented him guard of honour.

Mr Afridi officially assumed the office of chief minister. He was introduced to the staff of secretariat and a briefing was given to him about affairs of the secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister’s Secretariat was a public place and the face of the entire province.

He said that people visiting Chief Minister’s Secretariat should always be treated well.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025