E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Trump’s call for peace ‘at odds’ with US actions: Iran

Agencies Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:49am

TEHRAN: Iran said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s call for a peace deal with Tehran was inconsistent with Wa­­shington’s actions, referring to its strikes on Iran­ian nuclear sites in June.

“The desire for peace and dialogue expressed by the US president is at odds with the hostile and criminal behaviour of the Uni­ted States towards the Ira­nian people,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Mr Trump can either be a President of Peace or a President of War, but he cannot be both at the same time,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a separate comment on X on Tuesday.

In mid-June, Israel laun­ched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran, striking nuclear and military facilities as well as residential areas and killing more than 1,000 people.

The 12-day war with Israel, during which the US struck the key nuclear facilities in Iran, derailed high-level nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

During a Monday spe­ech at the Israeli Knesset, Trump said he wanted a peace deal with Iran and that the ball was in Teh­ran’s court for any agreement to come to pass.

In its statement, Iran dismissed the call. “How can one attack the residential areas and nuclear facilities of a country in the midst of political negotiations, kill more than 1,000 people including innocent women and children, and then demand peace and friendship?” the foreign ministry asked. “The United States... has no moral authority to accuse othsers,” it said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...