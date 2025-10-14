Gaza ceasefire outlook darkens as Israel delays aid

Israel has delayed aid into Gaza and kept the enclave’s border shut, darkening the outlook for US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the fighting, Reuters reports.

Three Israeli officials said Israel had decided to restrict aid into the shattered Gaza Strip and delay plans to open the border crossing to Egypt at least until tomorrow, because Hamas has been too slow to turn over bodies of dead hostages. The group has said locating the bodies is difficult.

Meanwhile, Hamas has swiftly reclaimed the streets of Gaza’s urban areas, following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops last week.

